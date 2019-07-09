Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Share Price Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Position by $736,440

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 1.58 million shares traded or 41.42% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 53,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 719,930 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.95 million, up from 666,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 794,413 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69 million for 17.66 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 294,028 shares to 317,623 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,367 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd owns 3,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bokf Na holds 4,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 18,714 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 157,000 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 14,863 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 22,212 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa accumulated 0.01% or 6,504 shares. 10,681 are held by Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Proshare Lc stated it has 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited holds 0.04% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 13,704 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 725,335 shares to 13.89 million shares, valued at $277.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 721,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).