Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $989,150 as Market Valuation Rose; As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Value Rose, Wexford Capital LP Has Raised Holding by $7.19 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 2.13M shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Utah Retirement accumulated 45,931 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 192,677 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,969 shares. Bartlett Communication Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Monetary Management Group Inc accumulated 1,759 shares. Korea holds 0.06% or 185,669 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 989,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Payden Rygel holds 5,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First City Capital Management Inc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 629 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 167,190 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 205 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares to 12,010 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 17,860 shares. Putnam Investments Lc owns 24,737 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 5,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 43,100 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc reported 41,961 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.16% or 47,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 39 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 29,786 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Communications stated it has 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cambridge Advsr invested in 0.01% or 6,243 shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 210,973 shares to 731,433 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 648,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,444 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).