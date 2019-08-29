Ameren (AEE) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Cut Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined While Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Stake by $148.48 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 1.40M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 18.94 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 billion, up from 17.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 2.64M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.37% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 40,209 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 442,275 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 6,748 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.14% stake. 455,234 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Etrade Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 4,864 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,811 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Jane Street Limited Liability Co owns 4,722 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 989,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,450 were reported by Texas Yale Cap.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 136,419 shares to 217,930 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 274,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 9,840 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 61,392 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Burns J W & Com Ny has 30,058 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Co Il holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,197 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 251,628 shares. 11,161 were reported by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc. Illinois-based Martin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 12,772 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 0.61% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Css Lc Il holds 0.12% or 15,655 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.33% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 93,903 shares stake. Davenport & Ltd Co reported 35,235 shares stake. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested in 124,925 shares or 2.44% of the stock.