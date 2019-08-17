Ameren (AEE) Shareholder American Investment Services Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Gladius Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Adobe (ADBE)

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 2.31 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Rmb Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 6,206 are owned by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. The California-based Dorsey Wright & has invested 1.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Torray Lc reported 74,362 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 984 shares. South State stated it has 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stratos Wealth Prns accumulated 7,977 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 1,139 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The California-based Strategic Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motco invested in 1,834 shares. Cahill Advsrs Inc owns 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 960 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Trust Na accumulated 5,349 shares. 1,742 were accumulated by Wright Investors.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 81,965 shares to 212,861 shares, valued at $32.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,585 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares to 211,226 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,745 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.