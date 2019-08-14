Ameren (AEE) Share Value Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Raised by $3.53 Million Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Westwood Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 48,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 90,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 41,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 888,333 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 2.32M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 20,336 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 389,853 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 46 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. 29.40 million were reported by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. 50 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Rothschild Corporation Il accumulated 13,968 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd accumulated 0% or 4,746 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech owns 19,069 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc invested in 9,711 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation has 11,136 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,335 are owned by C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd. 214,165 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 701,074 shares. Telemus Capital has 3,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,388 shares to 60,869 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Class A by 3,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,441 shares, and cut its stake in American International Gr (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.14% or 94,312 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com reported 2,096 shares stake. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership has 1.99% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 129,052 shares or 5.61% of all its holdings. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership holds 32,429 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 25,310 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 28,504 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bailard invested in 14,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.15% or 2,376 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 0.02% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 436 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maryland-based Chevy Chase Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).