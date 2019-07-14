Ameren (AEE) Share Price Rose While National Pension Service Boosted by $894,177 Its Stake; As Office Depot (ODP) Share Price Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Position by $323,250

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 12,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,940 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, up from 284,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren Corporation: Following The Oracle Of Omaha’s Advice – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 55,671 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lpl Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 39,060 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,103 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 3,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Jfs Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Osborne Prtn Capital Ltd reported 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 205 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Fil invested in 0.06% or 488,753 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 373 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Office Depot (ODP) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Office Depot, Inc. Celebrates Second Annual ‘Depot Day of Service’ Volunteer Initiative – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Office Depotâ€™s Newest Acquisition Plays Into Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 897,495 shares. 4.08M were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 76,770 shares. 157,600 are owned by Numerixs Tech. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 203,255 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Limited. 24,873 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc. Towle reported 12.32M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 182,350 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 17,540 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.01M shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).