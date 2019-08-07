Ameren (AEE) Share Price Rose While American Investment Services Has Trimmed Position; Abrams Capital Management LP Stake in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $4.16 Million

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 479,749 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $184.08. About 6.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder @chrishughes says the one percent should give cash to working people; 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN INTERIOR MINISTRY SPOKESMAN SAYS IF THE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST FACEBOOK PROVE TRUE, IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 29/03/2018 – Cramer: Tim Cook’s comments show that the ‘long knives’ are out for Facebook after data leak; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 1,335 shares. Washington Bank has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth accumulated 6,966 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,336 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 490,203 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,271 shares. Zacks Investment Management, Illinois-based fund reported 56,199 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 21,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.20M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc has 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 30,235 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 12,900 shares. Paradigm Fin Lc invested in 0.23% or 8,364 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.02% or 2,372 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.05 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).