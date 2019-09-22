Ameren (AEE) Reaches $79.04 52-Week High; Argi Investment Services Cut Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Stake

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $81.41 target or 3.00% above today’s $79.04 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $19.43B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $81.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $582.84M more. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.68M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE)

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.48 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Plancorp Ltd Com holds 0.26% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 8,606 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 525,468 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 66,641 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 3.05M shares in its portfolio. Thomas White International Ltd holds 19,347 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cibc World reported 0% stake. Blair William & Il reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Ls Invest Advsr Llc invested 0.11% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 296,384 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested 0.29% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Smith Graham Invest Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.38% or 46,430 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,100 shares.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24 million for 6.63 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16’s average target is 11.65% above currents $14.33 stock price. Hanesbrands had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained the shares of HBI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.