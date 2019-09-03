Ameren (AEE) Reaches $78.13 52-Week High; Qci Asset Management Trimmed Corning (GLW) Position By $3.01 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 20.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 91,344 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 346,461 shares with $11.47 million value, down from 437,805 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $20.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 1.51 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.82 target or 6.00% above today’s $78.13 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.86 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $82.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.13B more. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 470,149 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 640 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,594 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,103 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 10,041 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 138,913 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 3.60 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.02% or 30,235 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs L P has invested 0.39% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 11,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Glenmede Na holds 109,017 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.15% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 701,074 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 5,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $349.94M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.2 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Among 2 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.25’s average target is 19.05% above currents $27.09 stock price. Corning had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Management Incorporated Or holds 0.51% or 48,241 shares. Boyar Asset Management owns 0.2% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 8,003 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 8,997 shares. Argyle Capital Management stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Daiwa Gru invested in 0.01% or 45,051 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 36,750 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 150,510 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 103,000 shares. 5,000 are owned by Mercer Cap Advisers. 86,774 are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 137,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 34,398 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). British Columbia Invest Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).