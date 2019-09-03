Ameren (AEE) Reaches $78.07 High on Sep, 3; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Boosted Stoneridge Com (SRI) Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Stoneridge Inc Com (SRI) stake by 14.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 177,865 shares as Stoneridge Inc Com (SRI)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.41M shares with $40.56 million value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Stoneridge Inc Com now has $806.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 61,030 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) reached all time high today, Sep, 3 and still has $82.75 target or 6.00% above today’s $78.07 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.84B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $82.75 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.13 billion more. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 351,479 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Integer Hldgs Corp Com stake by 30,732 shares to 771,227 valued at $58.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced La Z Boy Inc Com (NYSE:LZB) stake by 77,619 shares and now owns 2.48M shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) was reduced too.

More news for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” and published on August 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $349.94 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

