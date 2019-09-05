Ameren (AEE) Reaches $77.90 52-Week High; Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high and has $83.35 target or 7.00% above today’s $77.90 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $19.15B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $83.35 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.34B more. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 71,719 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rent-A-Center has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is -12.34% below currents $25.86 stock price. Rent-A-Center had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. See Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $25 New Target: $27 Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Sell New Target: $19 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to clients on a rent-to-own basis. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Rent-A-Center, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signia Cap Mgmt Lc has 3.92% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 155,241 shares. Nomura Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 83,526 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 80,500 shares. Citigroup accumulated 222,990 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,346 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 60,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 33,526 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 18,024 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 15,377 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Llc has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 188,180 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 55,670 shares.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 97,671 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Rent-A-Center (RCII) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 455,234 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 99,824 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 50 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Loomis Sayles L P holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 3,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 242,792 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 50,165 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Company reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Nordea Mgmt has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.68M shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 2,181 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 66,948 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41 million for 13.43 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.