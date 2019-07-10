Ameren (AEE) Market Valuation Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $423,984; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Price Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased by $101.47 Million Its Position

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.77. About 538,275 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 3.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.24 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.24 million, up from 17.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 3.45 million shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.