Ameren (AEE) Market Valuation Rose While Aurora Investment Counsel Cut by $423,984 Its Stake; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position Raised by Roundview Capital Llc

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (AEE) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 20,774 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 26,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ameren Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 19.31 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi launch date; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PRODUCTION IS SUSPENDED AT KANSAS CITY ASSEMBLY PLANT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 09/05/2018 – FORD WORKING WITH SUPPLIER TO RESTART PARTS PRODUCTION; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 15/03/2018 – Ford is releasing new versions of the Mustang GT500 and a high-performance Explorer; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Auto Stocks Breaking Down to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “As Expected, Ford’s Profit Fell Sharply on Restructuring Charges – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Alternatives Adv invested in 54,413 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 44,806 were accumulated by Maple Cap. 253,672 were reported by Richard Bernstein Limited Co. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 369,437 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 26,035 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Webster State Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 674 shares. M Holdings Inc holds 17,405 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 191,404 shares. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sigma Planning Corp holds 522,452 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Private Tru Com Na reported 16,887 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.12% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 175.45M shares. 26,150 were reported by Fruth Invest Mgmt. Atlantic Union State Bank reported 11,838 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Monday, July 29 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 1.25% or 116,584 shares. D E Shaw And Com owns 5,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company stated it has 752,789 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 32,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12.91M were reported by State Street Corp. Country Trust State Bank accumulated 0% or 426 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cap Fincl Advisers holds 17,175 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 0% or 11,028 shares. 2,994 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Rampart Inv Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,417 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd holds 191,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 45,931 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 3.24M shares or 0.14% of the stock.