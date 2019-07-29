Ameren (AEE) Is At $76.59 Formed Wedge; Icahn Enterprises LP Has 0.93 Sentiment

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 26 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 28 reduced and sold their positions in Icahn Enterprises LP. The investment managers in our database now own: 182.82 million shares, down from 184.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) formed wedge up with $80.42 target or 5.00% above today’s $76.59 share price. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has $18.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $184.20 million for 25.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 12,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Rare has 2,357 shares. State Street holds 12.91M shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co holds 196,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mackenzie Financial holds 64,875 shares. Mirae Asset Glob has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 33,212 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 96,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 130,510 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Communications, Illinois-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Pnc owns 29,809 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.16% or 4.73 million shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEE in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Monday, February 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Carl Icahn Drives Further Into Hertz Global Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. Intends to Offer New Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 54,800 shares traded. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has risen 7.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 B; 21/05/2018 – $EGN has been doing a strategic review. If they don’t sell to an energy major the company could face Icahn/Meister (and possibly others) acquiring it. Seems the pressure is now on; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Proceeds With Proxy Fight at Newell Despite Icahn Deal; 13/05/2018 – Xerox Scraps $6.1 Billion Fujifilm Deal in Victory for Icahn; 21/05/2018 – Interesting news today as Icahn and Corvex are teaming up on $EGN; 29/05/2018 – SD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR 2 ICAHN NOMINEES; 09/05/2018 – Xerox Corp.: Icahn/Deason’s Suggestion Xerox and Fuji Xerox Combination Creates Bankruptcy Risk is ‘False and Highly Irresponsible’ — Filing; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $38,903 activity.