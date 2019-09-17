Ameren (AEE) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.68 Million; As City Office Reit (CIO) Market Value Rose, Icm Asset Management Raised Position by $587,400

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $359,000, down from 10,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 642,309 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 286,691 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 178,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 87,889 shares. Bessemer Group reported 100,900 shares. Aperio Gp Llc invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 16,920 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.98M were accumulated by Blackrock. Wespac Ltd Liability Corp holds 128,278 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 194,555 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corporation owns 0.23% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 126,058 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 104,106 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0% or 95,622 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 308,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41M for 13.41 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 43,578 shares to 53,860 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 372,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Etf (VTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 1.31M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 8,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.33% or 30,434 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 8,606 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 77,127 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 43,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 144,115 are held by Commerce Retail Bank. Ajo LP holds 0.16% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 400,769 shares. 71,515 are owned by Strs Ohio. 225,655 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,202 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 226,455 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).