Ameren (AEE) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Position in Home Depot (HD) Raised as Market Value Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $228.14. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 53,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 719,930 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.95M, up from 666,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 402,199 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares to 8,784 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Incorporated Ri owns 48,122 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dubuque Savings Bank Trust has invested 1.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ftb holds 13,901 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,268 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Idaho-based Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 2.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning Inc accumulated 217,715 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,438 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,659 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.63% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,739 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 32,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.33% or 89,450 shares in its portfolio.

