Ameren (AEE) Holder American Investment Services Has Cut Holding; United Fire Group Cut Its U S Bancorp (USB) Stake as Shares Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 4.40M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 718,026 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 2.95M shares. Pure accumulated 5,843 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Ameriprise invested in 5.55 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Creative Planning accumulated 319,852 shares. Cincinnati Fin Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 5,496 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corp owns 250,629 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 1.17M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.62% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 214,648 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Freestone Ltd reported 34,731 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 7,432 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 220,852 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 16,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).