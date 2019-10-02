Ameren (AEE) EPS Estimated At $1.45; Aviat Networks (AVNW) SI Decreased By 19.8%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. AVNW’s SI was 8,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 10,100 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s short sellers to cover AVNW’s short positions. The SI to Aviat Networks Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 232 shares traded. Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) has declined 19.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVNW News: 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Rev $62.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aviat Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVNW); 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 14/05/2018 – AVIAT NETWORKS INC AVNW.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $243 MLN TO $250 MLN; 13/03/2018 INTERGLOBE AVIAT (INDIGO) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sees 4Q Rev $63M-$70M; 07/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Sets Date for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results; 14/05/2018 – Aviat Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 49c

Analysts expect Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. AEE’s profit would be $356.41 million giving it 13.62 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Ameren Corporation’s analysts see 101.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 367,200 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.06 million. The Company’s products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 8,258 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Baillie Gifford invested in 356,428 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 587,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc owns 103,240 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 34,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Smith Moore & invested in 0.19% or 11,291 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 18,156 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 410 shares. Epoch Inv Inc owns 1.75 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.