Ameren (AEE) Analysts See $1.45 EPS; Sasco Capital Has Decreased Raytheon (RTN) Position By $11.31 Million

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Raytheon (RTN) stake by 30.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 65,390 shares as Raytheon (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 152,215 shares with $26.47M value, down from 217,605 last quarter. Raytheon now has $55.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $197.91. About 390,473 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM

Analysts expect Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. AEE’s profit would be $356.42M giving it 13.66 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Ameren Corporation’s analysts see 101.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 278,437 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With development stacked in St. Louis, Ameren invests $35M to power that growth – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering due 2024 – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2049 – GuruFocus.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.47 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.53 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.22% above currents $197.91 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3.

