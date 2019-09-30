Ameren (AEE) Analysts See $1.45 EPS; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Analysts expect Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.45 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. AEE’s profit would be $356.41M giving it 13.84 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Ameren Corporation’s analysts see 101.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 382,493 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 6,617 shares with $12.53M value, down from 7,097 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $857.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.7. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Company has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim Corp owns 986 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 645 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Diversified Tru owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,469 shares. Stanley invested in 0.09% or 199 shares. 4,000 were reported by Shanda Asset. 132 were accumulated by South Street Lc. Cullinan Associates has 3,504 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,962 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American International Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.21% or 158,693 shares. Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 642,975 shares. 1,804 are owned by Regal Advisors Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts Serv Com Ma stated it has 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Quietly Enters the Healthcare Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Two Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.05% above currents $1733.7 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 239,108 shares to 303,000 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) stake by 5,698 shares and now owns 12,413 shares. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.22 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 0.47% or 476,403 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cypress Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 1,258 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Fil Limited stated it has 219,569 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 424,414 shares. 1.48M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 3,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Beach Counsel Pa owns 151,690 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 1,000 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 471 shares for 0% of their portfolio.