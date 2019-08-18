Amerelectri (AEP) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Woodstock Has Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $914,511; Shares Declined

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Amerelectri (AEP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 119,046 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 114,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Amerelectri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 2.13 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat

