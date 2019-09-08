AMERCO (UHAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) and Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERCO 374 1.79 N/A 18.93 20.44 Triton International Limited 32 1.68 N/A 4.52 7.33

Demonstrates AMERCO and Triton International Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Triton International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AMERCO. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AMERCO’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Triton International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERCO 0.00% 9.8% 3.2% Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means AMERCO’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Triton International Limited’s 2.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMERCO and Triton International Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 62.3%. Insiders owned roughly 59.4% of AMERCO’s shares. Competitively, Triton International Limited has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1% Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47%

For the past year AMERCO’s stock price has bigger growth than Triton International Limited.

Summary

AMERCO beats on 8 of the 9 factors Triton International Limited.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.