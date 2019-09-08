Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; As Shutterstock (SSTK) Stock Value Declined, Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $311,190

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 14,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 561,258 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.51 million, down from 576,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 53,700 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 894,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73 million, up from 888,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Shutterstock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 107,080 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shutterstock reports mixed Q2, weak FY view – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) While The Price Tanked 50% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 36,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,624 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 2,926 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). 80 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Citigroup Inc has 11,478 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 5,500 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Blackrock stated it has 2.72 million shares. Menta Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 23,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 8,760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,332 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 36,526 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,045 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $175.10 million for 9.80 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 44 shares. Natl Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,966 shares. Tiaa Cref holds 0% or 18,485 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank invested in 0% or 10 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company holds 1,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 91,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 28,225 shares. 2,578 are held by Ajo Limited Partnership. Legal & General Gru Pcl invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 733 shares. 13,072 were reported by Hsbc Plc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).