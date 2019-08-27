Amerco (UHAL) Market Value Rose While Bruce & Co Lowered Its Holding by $2.41 Million; As Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Raised Its Stake

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $343.07. About 50,604 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 146,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.84M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 133,781 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $146.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

