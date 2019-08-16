Amerco (UHAL) Holding Held by National Investment Services Inc; Williams Cos (WMB) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Increased Its Stake by $548,856 as Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 19,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 146,097 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 126,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 5.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $348.75. About 33,801 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U-Haul Parent Amerco’s Earnings Move Slightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMERCO’s (UHAL) Management Discusses Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

