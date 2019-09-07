Amerco (UHAL) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Its Stake; Wayfair (W) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 178,495 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 165,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 53,700 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U-Haul Parent Amerco: Investors Lose Patience As Shares Go Nowhere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Wayfair Stock Plunged 14% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wayfair breaks out to three-week high – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.