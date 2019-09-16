Amerco (UHAL) Holder Wilen Investment Management Cut Its Position; Hikari Tsushin Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $2.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 1,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 34,306 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, down from 35,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $385.99. About 40,641 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 17,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 79,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71M, up from 62,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.09. About 1.26M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03 million for 10.63 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.