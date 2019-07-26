Amerco (UHAL) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $1.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Texas Capital Bancshares Com (TCBI) Holding Maintained by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $378.62. About 33,794 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com (TCBI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 551,767 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.61M for 11.63 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,601 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 6 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 65,886 shares. Tobam owns 3,751 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 12,787 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mackenzie Corporation reported 8,608 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 5,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 12,186 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 22,470 are owned by Brandes Inv Prtnrs Lp. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp reported 40,728 shares stake.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 345,807 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 28,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock 2022 Gbl Incm Opp.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 839,647 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Paragon Capital Management holds 0% or 28 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 485,930 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 4,869 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 44,319 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 34,112 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 973,451 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 229,679 were reported by Basswood Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset owns 152,864 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 97,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,683 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Research owns 83,923 shares.

