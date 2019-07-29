Amerco (UHAL) Holder Bruce & Co Cut Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Cerner (CERN) Stake Increased by Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 145.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,647 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 396,362 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $384.69. About 12,376 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,470 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 14,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,068 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 48,859 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc has invested 0.19% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,982 shares. Department Mb Finance Bancorp N A stated it has 86,985 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,916 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Washington Trust holds 285,763 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 29,565 shares. Andra Ap invested in 94,700 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 36,876 were accumulated by Kcm Advisors Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs reported 150 shares stake. Smith Moore & holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 8,256 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pitcairn owns 8,265 shares.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 8,106 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,378 shares. Amp Limited stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 54,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 6,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 9,096 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 2,587 shares stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 39,510 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 1,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Invest Wi stated it has 4,966 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 4,361 shares. Burney has 721 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 15,774 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.26% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Voloridge Inv Management Llc has 660 shares.