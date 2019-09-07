Amerco (UHAL) Holder Bruce & Co Cut Stake; As Polaris Industries (PII) Market Valuation Declined, Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.89. About 53,700 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.15 million shares traded or 204.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds holds 0.34% or 4,058 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 100,414 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 19,267 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 8,407 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,613 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Mgmt reported 1.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 109,274 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Creative Planning invested in 10,949 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18,748 shares. J Goldman & Company Limited Partnership reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 15,047 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,037 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 40,028 shares to 356,955 shares, valued at $37.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) by 314,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Leisure Cap Mgmt has 0.51% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,629 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 53,016 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt Rech has invested 0.11% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 11,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 178,495 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,389 shares. Da Davidson Comm accumulated 0.01% or 894 shares. 522,941 are held by Blackrock. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). 37 are owned by First Personal Ser. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,682 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $178.03M for 9.80 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.