Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Shorts at Haynes International (HAYN) Lowered By 14.04%

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. HAYN’s SI was 208,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 242,800 shares previously. With 52,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s short sellers to cover HAYN’s short positions. The SI to Haynes International Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 1,408 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 18/03/2018 – Haynes is named as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging gender bias and a hostile work environment; 02/05/2018 – Subway® Restaurants Announces Retirement of CEO Suzanne Greco and Appointment of Trevor Haynes as Interim CEO; Company to Init; 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Rev $110.2M; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a

Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 25.AMTB’s profit would be $12.26 million giving it 16.25 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s analysts see -11.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1,760 shares traded. Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $448.61 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 77.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HAYN) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMTB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is -5.71% below currents $20.15 stock price. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation – Class A Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, September 13. Wood downgraded Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) on Monday, May 20 to “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amerant Celebrates 40th Anniversary Nasdaq:AMTB – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.