Amer Express Co (AXP) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Trimmed Position by $338,009 as Market Value Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $756,666 as Market Valuation Declined

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 5.08M shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.50 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB).