Amer Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Stake by $323,512 as Stock Rose; Salient Trust Company Lta Holds Holding in Enbridge (ENB)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 4.34 million shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 4.18 million shares traded or 27.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,352 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,721 shares to 107,996 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.