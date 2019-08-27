Amer Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 628,998 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.97M, down from 635,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 3.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,233 shares to 318,655 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.