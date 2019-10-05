Amer Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) Shareholder Twin Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.15 Million; As Kla (KLAC) Market Valuation Rose, American National Bank Has Raised Holding by $2.78 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amer Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 17,110 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 41,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amer Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%

American National Bank increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 280.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 31,937 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company holds 11,164 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce has invested 0.27% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). First Tru Advsrs LP owns 1.23 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 180 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 66,704 shares. Citigroup owns 167,513 shares. Howe Rusling owns 1,207 shares. Fincl Corp holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 10,820 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 1,886 shares. Leisure holds 0.73% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,990 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.01% or 15,142 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.02% stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 92,577 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 52,330 shares to 20 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,803 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 7.43M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 10,000 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,187 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Heritage Wealth has 1,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri owns 6,151 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 190,217 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 68,595 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 912,534 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eastern State Bank stated it has 33,321 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,522 shares. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.18 million for 19.50 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.