Amedisys Inc. (AMED) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Home Health Care companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91% of Amedisys Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.73% of all Home Health Care’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Amedisys Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.40% of all Home Health Care companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amedisys Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys Inc. 0.00% 26.60% 14.60% Industry Average 4.65% 18.80% 11.00%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Amedisys Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys Inc. N/A 123 37.05 Industry Average 71.98M 1.55B 45.06

Amedisys Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Amedisys Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.00 2.62

$134.67 is the consensus target price of Amedisys Inc., with a potential upside of 1.38%. The potential upside of the peers is -9.71%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amedisys Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amedisys Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amedisys Inc. 5.94% 16.89% 15.02% 6.55% 47.57% 17.74% Industry Average 4.86% 10.46% 24.52% 24.35% 30.29% 28.60%

For the past year Amedisys Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Amedisys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Amedisys Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Amedisys Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amedisys Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.41 shows that Amedisys Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amedisys Inc.’s rivals are 0.50% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Dividends

Amedisys Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amedisys Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, AlzheimerÂ’s, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of March 1, 2017, the company owned and operated 420 care centers in 34 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.