Amedisys (AMED) Valuation Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Stake by $4.12 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 33,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 295,995 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48 million, up from 262,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 261,764 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amedisys Inc (AMED) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tap These 5 Stocks With Amazing Interest Coverage Ratio – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Amedisys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMED) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMED Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets Expanding Access in New York – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 1.06M shares to 5.60 million shares, valued at $96.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 133,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer holds 74,641 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 17,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 63,270 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.48% or 364,510 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 41,066 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Walleye Trading Limited Company stated it has 179 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 901,902 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,727 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.02% or 14,600 shares. Navellier & reported 19,784 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.