Amedisys (AMED) Stock Rose While Us Bancorp De Lifted Its Position; American Midstream Partners (AMID) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,713 shares as the company's stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 8,723 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 4,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 207,504 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (AMID) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 784,352 shares as the company's stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 344.78% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AMID shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 33.61 million shares or 8.31% more from 31.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 74,558 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 3,054 shares. Invesco reported 6.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 9,386 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,950 shares. Prescott Gp Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.10M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID). Citigroup holds 2,378 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 757,386 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Company accumulated 288 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,279 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc owns 0.01% invested in Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) for 14,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp, Florida-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.05% or 439,500 shares.

More notable recent Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "Dow books 240-point gain as bond-market recession signal flashes after Fed minutes – MarketWatch" on August 21, 2019

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMED shares while 81 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 1.54% less from 26.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 53,282 shares. Ftb reported 108 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 27,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management invested in 3,283 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,980 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 0.26% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Assetmark has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 10 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 479 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 302,797 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 9,240 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 3,480 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 262 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 13,932 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq" on September 05, 2019