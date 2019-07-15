Amedisys (AMED) Stake Held by Mason Street Advisors Llc; Destination Wealth Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Decreased by $367,224

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 3,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 55,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 6,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,490 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 9,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.48. About 219,205 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 45,823 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,485 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 24,255 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 304,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 22 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 1,925 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. Victory has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,727 shares. 57,025 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 3,588 shares. D E Shaw And reported 370,538 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amedisys down 5% on bearish Citron report – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amedisys Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire RoseRock Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMEDISYS Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares to 584,131 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,925 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.21 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 6,870 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt invested in 24,835 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Llc owns 7,418 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. House Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.84% or 2.16 million shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,796 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mairs And Pwr Inc invested in 0.33% or 264,208 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 66,351 shares. 573,916 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Capital Grp Inc invested in 44,042 shares. Franklin Inc has 10.86 million shares. Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Limited has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.