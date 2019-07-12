Amedisys (AMED) Shares Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Cut by $13.91 Million Its Holding; Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $390,896 as Market Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 113,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92 million, down from 299,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 141,584 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 673,173 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bet Big on DuPont Analysis With These Top 5 Picks – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Trends To Drive Growth For Amedisys – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amedisys, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMED – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys down 6% after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.14 million for 31.49 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Alps Advsr stated it has 3,317 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 3,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 161,859 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 8,418 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 370,789 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 4.19 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 4,319 shares. Sivik Glob Ltd Co holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 20,000 shares. Invesco invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 44,740 are owned by Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc. Gideon Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,410 shares. 152,979 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Riverhead Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 1.48M shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $113.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Vl Alphadex (FTA) by 75,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 0.11% or 42,917 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 336,543 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 95,441 are held by Bath Savings Trust. Omers Administration accumulated 53,200 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,589 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,322 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.52% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Signature Est & Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 263,105 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.14 million shares. Mairs And Power has invested 2.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stone Run Limited Liability Company has invested 2.65% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 10,198 shares. 9,255 were accumulated by Appleton Ma. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com accumulated 147,071 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VO, WP, FISV, XLNX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).