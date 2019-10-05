Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Cut Position as Stock Declined

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 25,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 339,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.18M, down from 364,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.84. About 156,214 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.17 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Cap Management has 133,826 shares. Rench Wealth Management holds 102,353 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 7,569 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 4.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carroll Associates Inc invested in 67,643 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Maverick Cap Limited reported 44,860 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakwood Capital Management Limited Co Ca has 3.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,385 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cutter & Brokerage Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 15,593 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 435,084 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.48% or 20,450 shares. Td Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,606 shares.

