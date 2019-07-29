Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Position by $11.44 Million; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position Held by Inca Investments Llc

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 12.83M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 08/03/2018 – ITAU SEES CHILE 2018 GDP GROWTH AT 3.6%: REPORT; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Itau’s IDRs to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; Assigns ‘B(EXP)’ to T1 Notes; 14/03/2018 – ITAU COMMITTED NOT TO RECOMMEND XP TO CLIENTS: CADE RAPPORTEUR; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO TAPS BOARD MEMBER RICARDO VILLELA MARINO TO HEAD NEWLY-CREATED STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS NO PLANS FOR OTHER PERP BOND ISSUANCE THIS YEAR: CFO; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 93,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, down from 282,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 357,136 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 25,944 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 7,778 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,253 shares. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,802 shares. 20,916 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Barclays Public Limited Co has 39,442 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 274,309 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Lp has 0.03% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 21,606 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 15,090 shares. 4,464 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09 million for 35.30 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.73 million shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $307.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 116,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.