Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Upped Position; Trb Advisors LP Increases Position in Visa (V)

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $178.77. About 922,881 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 3434.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 24,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 25,662 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 7,227 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 2,933 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated invested in 25,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 30,921 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1,727 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Co accumulated 8,800 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 6 shares. 19,778 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 6,836 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 15 shares. The New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 29,098 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 2,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl. Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17,370 shares to 53,282 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR) by 6,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,513 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Tech. Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.