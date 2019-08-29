Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Stake by $382,530; Finisar (FNSR) Valuation Declined While Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Holding

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 185,431 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 509,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.31 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.13M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 600,385 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 08/03/2018 FINISAR 3Q REV. $332.4M, EST. $333.2M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.14M are held by Goldman Sachs. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 9,800 shares. First Mercantile has 3,716 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.04% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 603,200 shares. Profund Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Cap Investors holds 0% or 755,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 652,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 35,300 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.08% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc owns 3,374 shares.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Finisar announces full redemption of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2033 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Finisar Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:FNSR – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Incorporated and Finisar Corporation Announce Election Results for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. FNSR’s profit will be $15.70M for 43.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Finisar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 16,064 shares to 21,222 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 40,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,138 were reported by Capital Fund Sa. 364,510 are held by Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 12,887 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 19,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 95,361 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 2,162 shares. Pdt holds 0.23% or 32,965 shares. 1,727 were reported by Victory Cap. Ameriprise Fincl holds 456,067 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.16% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% or 87,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Associates Lp has 0.06% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,143 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 25,662 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 40,944 shares.