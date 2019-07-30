Amedisys (AMED) Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $4.39 Million; F&V Capital Management Has Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Stake by $3.20 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 35,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,355 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 119,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.05. About 421,900 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 2.82M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,375 shares to 81,223 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,375 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18,784 shares to 158,552 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09 million for 35.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

