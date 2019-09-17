Amedisys (AMED) Share Price Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered by $3.44 Million Its Position; Parkwood Decreased Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $449,500 as Shares Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 28,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 267,587 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.49 million, down from 295,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 72,740 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 185,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, down from 200,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 22.44 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 9,836 shares to 214,836 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.93 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.64 million for 37.42 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National General Holdings Cp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 45,078 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $83.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 67,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT).

