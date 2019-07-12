Amedisys (AMED) Position Has Raised by Columbus Circle Investors; Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped Zillow Group (Z) Holding by $439,246

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 106.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 46,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 89,947 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 226,525 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 12,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,069 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 58,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.25M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) or 235,481 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 6,691 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 76,231 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag reported 3,398 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 186,306 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 189,986 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 357,167 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 18,987 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 21,613 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 57,025 shares. Navellier Assoc, a Nevada-based fund reported 19,784 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 463,901 shares to 864,051 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,413 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

