Amedisys (AMED) Holding Held by American International Group Inc; Proxima Capital Management Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $577,500

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 255.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 53,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 74,641 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 21,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 231,773 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Financial Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ls Investment Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 16,819 shares. Argyle Mgmt has 18,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 16,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 113,481 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 294,859 shares. Cap International Inc Ca owns 17,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 714,928 shares. Boyar Asset has invested 1.23% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 30,030 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 104,349 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 19,779 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,499 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 12,547 shares to 343,154 shares, valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,803 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Citigroup reported 28,527 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 3,253 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Origin Asset Llp owns 4,006 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 217,429 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 37,919 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 559,257 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 885,903 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 9,340 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 33,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 4,464 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Mufg Americas Holdg has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).