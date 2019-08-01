Amedisys (AMED) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Holding; Arlington Value Capital Increased Autonation (AN) Stake by $9.29 Million as Stock Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.07. About 559,899 shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 469,476 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoNation leads auto retail sector higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank invested in 98,300 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 291,123 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Dupont Mgmt stated it has 4,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Check Cap Mgmt Ca invested in 756,603 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Lc has invested 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Amer Group holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 114,926 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 237 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.05% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 3.63M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 122,061 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 56,504 shares. 126,700 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 50 are owned by Regions Fincl Corp.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $1.56 million worth of stock or 37,104 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 38,441 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 1,810 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% or 87,600 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,915 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd owns 680 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Navellier stated it has 0.38% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 7,181 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 8,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.02% or 80,538 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp reported 0.05% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 20,916 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.05% or 99,601 shares. Sei Invs reported 118,568 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amedisys Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Home Health Growth Support Amedisys’ (AMED) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amedisys (AMED) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Celebrates More Than 7000 Nurses During National Nurses Week – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.