Amedisys (AMED) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Position by $382,530; Palisade Capital Management Has Increased Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Holding by $1.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 18,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 391,612 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20 million, up from 372,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 53,914 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $123 lastly. It is down 54.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 25,511 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. Ensinger George S also sold $125,904 worth of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) shares. Another trade for 9,167 shares valued at $565,518 was sold by THORSON JOHN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 9,604 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 8,329 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Victory Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Ameriprise reported 152,861 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc owns 62,233 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 39,459 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 29 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,970 shares in its portfolio. 334,106 are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Century Cos invested in 0.12% or 1.84 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 2,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09 million for 31.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $21.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

